Driver arrested for impaired after attending court for impaired driving offence: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Ontario driver was arrested for impaired driving after she had earlier attended court to face a previous impaired driving offence, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that on Thursday at around 3:25 p.m., Orillia OPP officers were on patrol in the area of Memorial Avenue and Highway 12 when they saw a driver using their cellphone.

Officers stopped the vehicle, spoke to the driver and suspected that she was impaired by alcohol, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Upon identifying the individual, it was learned that they had earlier attended criminal court regarding a prior impaired driving offence,” police said.

A 36-year-old woman from Collingwood now faces a new charge of driving while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

She’s scheduled to appear in court again in March.

Story continues below advertisement

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for a week, police said.