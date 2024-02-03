Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Driver arrested for impaired after attending court for impaired driving offence: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia say a motorist charged with impaired driving had earlier appeared in court on impaired charges. An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia say a motorist charged with impaired driving had earlier appeared in court on impaired charges. An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. Global News
An Ontario driver was arrested for impaired driving after she had earlier attended court to face a previous impaired driving offence, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that on Thursday at around 3:25 p.m., Orillia OPP officers were on patrol in the area of Memorial Avenue and Highway 12 when they saw a driver using their cellphone.

Officers stopped the vehicle, spoke to the driver and suspected that she was impaired by alcohol, police said.

“Upon identifying the individual, it was learned that they had earlier attended criminal court regarding a prior impaired driving offence,” police said.

A 36-year-old woman from Collingwood now faces a new charge of driving while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

She’s scheduled to appear in court again in March.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for a week, police said.

