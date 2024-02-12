Peterborough County OPP make impaired arrests after vehicles crash into ditches

Send this page to someone via email

Two impaired driving arrests were made after vehicles crashed into ditches in Selwyn Township, just north of Peterborough on Sunday.

Peterborough County OPP just before 9 p.m. responded to citizen’s call about a vehicle in the ditch and a possible impaired driver along Chemong View Drive in Selwyn Township.

Officers found the vehicle and the driver who was lying at the side of the road. Police say he was under the influence of alcohol.

The 81-year-old man from Selwyn Township was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Earlier Sunday around 2 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch on County Road 19.

Police say the roads were clear and dry at the time of the crash. Officers found the driver and determined they were under the influence of alcohol.

A 21-year-old resident form Kingston, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

In both incidents, the driver had their licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Both accused were released and have separate court appearances in Peterborough on March 5.