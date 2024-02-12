Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP make impaired arrests after vehicles crash into ditches

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
A car key and ignition View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP made a pair of impaired driving arrests in Selwyn Township on Feb. 10, 2024. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two impaired driving arrests were made after vehicles crashed into ditches in Selwyn Township, just north of Peterborough on Sunday.

Peterborough County OPP just before 9 p.m. responded to citizen’s call about a vehicle in the ditch and a possible impaired driver along Chemong View Drive in Selwyn Township.

Officers found the vehicle and the driver who was lying at the side of the road. Police say he was under the influence of alcohol.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 81-year-old man from Selwyn Township was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Earlier Sunday around 2 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch on County Road 19.

Police say the roads were clear and dry at the time of the crash. Officers found the driver and determined they were under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 21-year-old resident form Kingston, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

In both incidents, the driver had their licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Both accused were released and have separate court appearances in Peterborough on March 5.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices