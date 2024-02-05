Impaired Peterborough driver crashes during call with OPP, claiming to be followed

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces multiple charges including impaired driving following a crash on Highway 115 on Friday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, just after 7 p.m., they received a call from an individual claiming he was being followed and in danger.

The caller stated he was speeding and swerving through traffic on Highway 115 south of Peterborough.

“The individual made comments that appeared irrational. He was told to slow down, exit the highway and wait for police to attend,” the OPP stated.

However, police say while still on the phone, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Officers and paramedics arrived and located the driver, who was taken to hospital for his injuries. The OPP determined the man was impaired.

The 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, dangerous driving and failure to properly wear a seatbelt.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5.