Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Tractor operator arrested for impaired driving in Brighton, Ont.: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 9:10 am
1 min read
A farm tractor is stopped as an OPP cruiser has its lights flashing. The driver of the tractor was arrested for impaired driving. View image in full screen
A man faces impaired driving charges after Northumberland OPP conducted a traffic stop for a farm tractor in Brighton, Ont. Northumberlnad OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop involving at tractor in the Municipality of Brighton, Ont., last week

Northumberland OPP say around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday an officer on patrol noticed a tractor unable to maintain its lane while travelling along County Road 30.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The officer conducted a traffic stop which led to an impaired driving investigation. OPP say the driver of the tractor was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing and determined to be impaired.

The 19-year-old man from Warkworth, Ont., was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices