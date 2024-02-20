Tractor operator arrested for impaired driving in Brighton, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop involving at tractor in the Municipality of Brighton, Ont., last week

Northumberland OPP say around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday an officer on patrol noticed a tractor unable to maintain its lane while travelling along County Road 30.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The officer conducted a traffic stop which led to an impaired driving investigation. OPP say the driver of the tractor was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing and determined to be impaired.

The 19-year-old man from Warkworth, Ont., was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.