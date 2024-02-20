Impaired man re-arrested after driving to station to complain about 1st arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

An impaired man drove to a police station to complain about an earlier arrest, only to be arrested again for impaired driving, police in Durham Region say.

Durham Regional Police said that early Tuesday, officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man who was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave a restaurant in the Brock and Rossland roads area of Pickering.

The man was arrested for being intoxicated in public and failing to leave the restaurant, police said.

He was given provincial offence notices and taken to his family home nearby where he was left with his mother, police said.

But a short time later, the man apparently arrived at a Durham Regional Police station.

He went to the lobby to speak with a supervisor and complain about his earlier arrest, police said.

“While speaking with officers, signs of alcohol impairment could still be detected,” police allege.

“It was confirmed the male had driven himself to the police station and a breath test was administered.”

The man allegedly failed the breath test and was arrested again.

A 42-year-old Ajax man has been charged with operation while impaired.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence suspended for 90 days.