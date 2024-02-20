Sex in vehicle leads to rollover crash, impaired arrest east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a couple attempting to have sex while in a moving vehicle contributed to a serious crash east of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover into a ditch along County Road 2 in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Police say due to the severity of the crash, township and Lindsay Emergency Medical Services and an Ornge air ambulance responded.

The driver and a passenger were taken to hospital.

OPP say their investigation revealed that the duo were “attempting sexual intercourse” while the vehicle was in motion, resulting in the collision.

“The driver then stated that they saw a deer in the roadway, causing the driver to steer off the road and crash into a tree,” OPP said.

Police say investigators detected the odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and being a novice driver with blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused was released and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a later date.