Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sex in vehicle leads to rollover crash, impaired arrest east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
O.P.P investigating a death at at hotel in Quinte West View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a couple attempted to have sex in a moving vehicle, leading to a serious crash east of Peterborough on Feb. 19, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a couple attempting to have sex while in a moving vehicle contributed to a serious crash east of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover into a ditch along County Road 2 in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Police say due to the severity of the crash, township and Lindsay Emergency Medical Services and an Ornge air ambulance responded.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver and a passenger were taken to hospital.

OPP say their investigation revealed that the duo were “attempting sexual intercourse” while the vehicle was in motion, resulting in the collision.

“The driver then stated that they saw a deer in the roadway, causing the driver to steer off the road and crash into a tree,” OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say investigators detected the odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and being a novice driver with blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused was released and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a later date.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices