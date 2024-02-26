ANALYSIS: It’s in Jets’ and NHL’s best interests to get attendance back

The focus for Winnipeg Jets fans should be solely on the team’s quest for a Central Division title heading into the final quarter of the season.

But that obviously changed this past Friday, with the message co-owner Mark Chipman chose to deliver via a national online publication: “We need you back.”

And while that has been an ongoing narrative for Chipman the past 18 months or so, in communicating to the business community and the hockey fans in this city and province to return as stakeholders by way of re-investing in season tickets, there was a noticeable uptick in urgency this time around.

With the hockey club battling Colorado and Dallas for first place in the Central — and attendance at Jets games trending in a very positive direction since just before Christmas — the timing was somewhat curious, let’s say, to go from “this team isn’t going anywhere” four months ago to “it’s not going to work over the long haul” in Friday’s article.

And while there has been no hint or suggestion of Gary Bettman’s least favourite 10 letter word, relocation, I couldn’t help but connect the irony of all of this with the visiting team at Canada Life Centre last night.

It would be very fair to say the Arizona Coyotes have been a mostly unmitigated disaster since the original Jets franchise pulled up stakes from Winnipeg 28 years ago to head to the desert.

Arizona’s current losing streak is now at 12 games — and counting — after dropping a 4-3 OT decision to the Jets. The desert dogs will miss the playoffs for the 10th time in 11 years.

And even the NHLPA has joined the chorus about the franchise’s need to get its house in order, or move to a new neighbourhood. So it’s very much in the league’s best interest for Winnipeg to “get back on track.”

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s be real, though. It will never be the same as it was in 2011. But clearly, we have reached the point where it certainly has to be better than the present, in going forward.