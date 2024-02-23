ANALYSIS: ‘Playoff atmosphere’ and increased intensity mark lead-up to NHL playoffs

Here we are, the last full week of February, in the shadow of the March 8 trade deadline, and we are seeing an increased intensity in almost every game on the NHL schedule by every team.

At the all-star break, Rick Bowness and every other coach warned all of us that the games down the stretch would be different. They would be more physical, tighter checking, faster paced, and certainly more intense. And they were right.

Story continues below advertisement

In the realm of professional sports in North America, we have seen the other three major sports leagues, the NFL, MLB and NBA, expand their playoffs. They did it to create more interest and extend the push for playoffs beyond the true contenders. The NHL has not expanded its playoff format. And if you believe Gary Bettman, there is no appetite to do so.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

And the reason it won’t happen is those great games we are witnessing now. Every night this week, we have heard about a “playoff atmosphere” and witnessed games that mirror what we will see starting in mid-April. We really are close to playoff hockey right now.

What we are witnessing this season is by far the most competitive season in NHL history. Twelve teams in the East and 12 teams in the West — 24 of 32 teams think they have playoff possibilities. The wild card races aren’t two or three teams, but rather six teams in both conferences. Every night matters. Every game matters.

Story continues below advertisement

And while many will chant “get in and win” when it comes to the playoffs, I’m not sure that’s really what teams like the Jets are thinking. In their hearts, they know they have a playoff spot, but really what they need is to win the division. It’s a refrain heard in all four divisions. First-round matchups are much tougher if you aren’t in the top spot, and no team believes a successful season will be defined by a hard-fought, long, first round defeat. For the Jets, avoiding Colorado or Dallas is imperative.

It’s why games like Friday night in Chicago scare coaches. Winnipeg is 40 points ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks. But the Hawks, now with Connor Bedard back, play hard every night. It will not be easy. In fact, it might have a “playoff atmosphere.”

The reality of the game at United Center? The Jets have far more to lose than the Blackhawks.