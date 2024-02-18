Winnipeg Jets beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2 in hard-hitting, chippy affair

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele summed up his team’s 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks as “an absolute blast.”

Scheifele had a hand in all four of his team’s goals on Saturday night in a game, which featured one player being ejected and several punishing hits.

“It was awesome. It was fun. That’s what you want when you got two Canadian teams going at it. That’s what everyone wants to see and it was an absolute blast,” he said.

Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and an assist, Kyler Connor had two assists, and Sean Monahan scored his first goal for Winnipeg (33-14-5).

Tyler Myers and Noah Juulsen scored for the Canucks (37-13-6), while Conor Garland and Ilya Mikheyev earned assists.

The winning goal came as Juulsen went to lay out Scheifele, creating a three-on-one with Connor sliding a pass to an open Vilardi at 7:47 of the third period.

Jets coach Rick Bowness praised his team’s performance, adding that this sort of matchup was a sign of things to come.

“That’s what it’s gonna be like from here on out. It’s teams fighting for playoff spots, positioning in the league, and there’s only 30 games to go for us and every one is going to be a battle,” he said. “That was a hard-fought win and that’s the type of hockey it’s going to be from here on out.”

Thatcher Demko stopped 24 of 28 shots for Vancouver while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 for Winnipeg.

Vilardi said his team owes much of its success to Hellebuyck and the offence wanted to step up and help.

“(Hellebuyck) can only do so much. We got to score and it was nice that the power play finally contributed and we need to keep that going,” Vilardi said.

Juulsen spoke to reporters after the game after scoring his first goal as a Canuck.

“I mean the goal doesn’t matter at all obviously. You know, the third one I went for the hit ended up in the back of our net and the fourth one is on me as well,” said Juulsen after the game, pinning the loss on his miscues.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet disputed his defenceman’s assessment in taking responsibility for the loss, adding it was a learning lesson for his team as a whole.

“I think we’re getting frustrated with some things out there,” he said.

“We’ve got to build a resolve when you’re in tight situations that you are going to make sure you keep your head.”