Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Jets chairman Chipman says current state of Jets attendance is not sustainable

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team's future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn't improve. Chipman listens to General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff's response to a question during a press conference in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team's future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn't improve. Chipman listens to General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff's response to a question during a press conference in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. FCG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team’s future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn’t improve.

In an interview with The Athletic, Chipman said the Jets need to get back to a season ticket base of 13,000, and current attendance numbers are “not going to work over the long haul.”

The Jets are struggling to draw fans to Canada Life Centre, the NHL’s smallest permanent arena with a capacity of 15,225 for hockey games.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Despite icing a competitive team led by star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets have the second-lowest average attendance at 13,098. Only the Arizona Coyotes, who are temporarily playing at 4,600-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, draw fewer fans.

According to the article by The Athletic, Winnipeg’s season-ticket base has decreased 27 per cent in three years from approximately 13,000 to just under 9,500.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Chipman said in the article that he has been personally calling lapsed season ticket subscribers to ask them to return.

The current incarnation of the Jets has played since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Manitoba’s capital in 2011.

The original Jets played in the NHL from 1979 to 1996 before moving to Phoenix

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices