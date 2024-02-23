Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MLHU advises vaccination status check before any travel

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World Health Organization warns risk of measles outbreak ‘high’'
World Health Organization warns risk of measles outbreak ‘high’
The World Health Organization is warning that more than half of all countries will be at high or very high risk of a measles outbreak by the end of 2024, unless preventive measures are taken. In Health Matters for Wednesday, Feb. 21, Kyle Benning explains why global cases are up 79 per cent in the past year and what experts say needs to be done.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

March break plans for some students may be on hold after reports of measles outbreaks across the world.

Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health agencies across the province of a potential increase in the number of measles cases. There are currently four cases of measles in Canada, two of which are in Ontario. All the cases are among children who travelled to countries with high infection rates.

At the moment, there are no active cases in London, but there were two cases in Middlesex-London in 2023, which were directly related to travel.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Dr. Joanna Kearon, associate medical officer of health at the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) recommends that students do not leave the country for the upcoming March break if they are not up to date on vaccinations.

“If you are unwell and are concerned, have recently travelled, have not been vaccinated,” Kearon said. “we ask that you go to your health-care provider or go to the emergency room and let them know about your vaccination status.”

Story continues below advertisement

Measles is a fully preventable infection with an effective vaccine available, but it is incredibly infectious, Kearon told Global News.

Trending Now

“If someone with measles is in a room, for example, and leaves that room, new people that enter that room would still be exposed to the virus in the air for several hours.”

Public health units across the province advise checking vaccination status if travelling over March break, and if you are not up to date, go to your health-care provider.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is one of the nine mandatory vaccines in the Immunization of School Pupils Act. Without submitted records of this and other immunizations, students face possible suspension until proof of vaccinations is updated with public health.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices