MLHU advises vaccination status check before any travel

March break plans for some students may be on hold after reports of measles outbreaks across the world.

Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health agencies across the province of a potential increase in the number of measles cases. There are currently four cases of measles in Canada, two of which are in Ontario. All the cases are among children who travelled to countries with high infection rates.

At the moment, there are no active cases in London, but there were two cases in Middlesex-London in 2023, which were directly related to travel.

Dr. Joanna Kearon, associate medical officer of health at the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) recommends that students do not leave the country for the upcoming March break if they are not up to date on vaccinations.

“If you are unwell and are concerned, have recently travelled, have not been vaccinated,” Kearon said. “we ask that you go to your health-care provider or go to the emergency room and let them know about your vaccination status.”

Measles is a fully preventable infection with an effective vaccine available, but it is incredibly infectious, Kearon told Global News.

“If someone with measles is in a room, for example, and leaves that room, new people that enter that room would still be exposed to the virus in the air for several hours.”

Public health units across the province advise checking vaccination status if travelling over March break, and if you are not up to date, go to your health-care provider.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is one of the nine mandatory vaccines in the Immunization of School Pupils Act. Without submitted records of this and other immunizations, students face possible suspension until proof of vaccinations is updated with public health.