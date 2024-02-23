Shaping Saskatchewan: Clive Weighill

The person at the top of Saskatchewan’s Coroner’s Service is preparing for his next chapter.

Chief coroner Clive Weighill is retiring at the end of the month. He was named to the role in August of 2018.

This adds to his decades of dedication to public service in the province, which included leading roles with the Saskatoon and Regina police services.

Before he became chief coroner, Weighill retired from the Saskatoon Police Service in 2017. He also previously served as deputy chief with the Regina Police Service prior to joining SPS.

Shortly after his time with Saskatoon police, he fronted an independent review of the provincial coroner’s service. It was only two months after he submitted the report to the province that he was named chief coroner.

“I absolutely feel we’ve made a lot of progress at the coroner service. Not that it was a bad service before, but it needed a little bit of help when I came in. Thankfully, the province of Saskatchewan and the minister gave some extra funding so we could get the extra positions that we needed that were understaffed,” said Weighill during his time on Shaping Saskatchewan.

“We’ve shortened our time for pathology. We’ve shortened our time to get our toxicology results back. We have family liaison people now that can work with the public. So I think we’re on the right track.”

Reflecting back on his leadership roles within the coroner’s service and police forces, Weighill explained that his drive to take on leadership opportunities is motivated by his interest of helping others.

“I like working with people and I like working on a team of people to work with. So, you know, I like to come to work. I like to be in the game. I’ve never been ready just to, you know, sit around and look out the window,” mentioned Weighill.

“I like being involved. I like being part of a dynamic group of people that are trying to help others. There’s a lot of pain out in our society and you get a real satisfaction if you can help someone’s life in some way.”

While he looks forward to his next challenge, Weighill said he’s very fortunate to have had the career he’s had in Saskatchewan.

“You’re going to deal with things that are very, very tragic [in this work]. But there’s a satisfaction when you can actually help somebody. When you go home at night, you can say, ‘you know, I actually made a difference in somebody’s life.’ And it really is rewarding. You get a real self-satisfaction and I think a community satisfaction out of that,” added Weighill.

” I just want to thank the province and the people I’ve worked with.”