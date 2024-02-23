Menu

Crime

One person hospitalized after shooting in Alliston, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
Nottawasaga OPP say one person was hospitalized after a shooting in an Alliston, Ont., neighbourhood Thursday.

The shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. in front of a residence on Kidd Crescent.

Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital after first responders arrived at the scene.

As of Friday morning, police say the victim is in stable condition.

Police say three male suspects wearing dark clothing and masks were seen leaving the area in a white Toyota Camry.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information can contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

