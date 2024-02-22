Menu

Traffic

Emergency crews respond to several collisions in Leduc County

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews in Leduc County respond to a crash at Nisku Spine Road and 35th Avenue on Feb. 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Emergency crews in Leduc County respond to a crash at Nisku Spine Road and 35th Avenue on Feb. 22, 2024. Global 1 News Helicopter
First responders were at the scene at several collisions in Leduc County, south of Edmonton, on Thursday morning.

The first happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Nisku Spine Road and 35 Avenue.

Leduc RCMP believe a southbound car, driven by a 24-year-old man, turned left into the path of a northbound vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old man.

Both men are residents of Edmonton, RCMP said.

They were both taken to hospital. The 24-year-old man was in critical condition. The 56-year-old man sustained “unknown injuries,” RCMP said.

The collision scene was cleared by 10:30 a.m. The cause is being investigated.

Then, just before 11 a.m., Leduc RCMP said emergency crews were responding to a collision near Highway 2A and Township Road 492.

Traffic was reduced to one lane alternating in both directions to accommodate first responders.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

RCMP did not provide details on the number of vehicles involved or any potential injuries.

More to come… 

