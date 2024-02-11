Menu

Traffic

Scarborough collision sends three to hospital: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 9:35 am
1 min read
Emergency officials say all three people involved in the collision were sent to a local hospital or trauma centre to be treated. View image in full screen
Emergency officials say all three people involved in the collision were sent to a local hospital or trauma centre to be treated. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police say three people have been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Saturday night.

Officers say reports of a crash in the area of Morningside Avenue and McLevin Avenue came in just after 7 p.m.

One vehicle involved had caught fire, first responders said.

Police officers were directing traffic around the incident and said road closures were in effect while they investigated. View image in full screen
Police officers were directing traffic around the incident and said road closures were in effect while they investigated. Mark Bray / Global News
Once on scene, EMS assessed all three victims of the collision. One person was sent to a local trauma centre with serious injuries, while the other two adults were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were on site directing traffic after the incident, and road closures were in effect while an investigation took place.

All roads have since reopened.

