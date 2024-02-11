Scarborough collision sends three to hospital: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people have been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Saturday night.

Officers say reports of a crash in the area of Morningside Avenue and McLevin Avenue came in just after 7 p.m.

One vehicle involved had caught fire, first responders said.

View image in full screen Police officers were directing traffic around the incident and said road closures were in effect while they investigated. Mark Bray / Global News

Once on scene, EMS assessed all three victims of the collision. One person was sent to a local trauma centre with serious injuries, while the other two adults were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police were on site directing traffic after the incident, and road closures were in effect while an investigation took place.

All roads have since reopened.