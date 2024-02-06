Surrey RCMP to release information about ‘financial sextortion’ case

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is set to provide information on Tuesday on what they are calling a financial sextortion investigation.

Few details have been provided at this time but two officers from the serious crime unit and the special victim unit will be speaking at the media availability at 11 a.m.

Sexual extortion means someone has tricked another person into giving them nude images or videos and then demanding money or some form of payment or they will release those images or send them to someone’s family and friends.

Sextortion is most prevalent in youth between the ages of 13 and 18.

Last November, the family of a 12-year-old boy in Prince George revealed he had died by suicide after he was sexually extorted online.

Carson Cleland took his life on Oct. 12 after being the victim of online sextortion, Prince George RCMP confirmed.

“Nothing was worth doing this,” Ryan Cleland, Carson’s father, told CKPG News.

It is not known if the victim in the Surrey incident is a youth or an adult.

More information will be released at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.