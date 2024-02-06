Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP to release information about ‘financial sextortion’ case

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
Warning to parents after suicide of B.C. boy linked to sextortion
The parents of a 12-year-old Prince George boy who took his own life are speaking out. RCMP say he was the victim of online sextortion. As Angela Jung reports, a majority of reported sextortion victims are boys – Nov 27, 2023
Surrey RCMP is set to provide information on Tuesday on what they are calling a financial sextortion investigation.

Few details have been provided at this time but two officers from the serious crime unit and the special victim unit will be speaking at the media availability at 11 a.m.

Sexual extortion means someone has tricked another person into giving them nude images or videos and then demanding money or some form of payment or they will release those images or send them to someone’s family and friends.

Canada logs more than 70 sextortion complaints every week

Sextortion is most prevalent in youth between the ages of 13 and 18.

Last November, the family of a 12-year-old boy in Prince George revealed he had died by suicide after he was sexually extorted online.

Carson Cleland took his life on Oct. 12 after being the victim of online sextortion, Prince George RCMP confirmed.

“Nothing was worth doing this,” Ryan Cleland, Carson’s father, told CKPG News.

It is not known if the victim in the Surrey incident is a youth or an adult.

More information will be released at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

