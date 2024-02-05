Menu

Canada

Woman walking her dog seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Markham

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 9:12 am
1 min read
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police say a woman who was walking her dog has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning.

The pedestrian-involved collision occurred on Fincham Avenue, near Ninth Line and 16th Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said a woman, who they describe as being elderly, was struck and she was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The condition of the dog is unknown, police said.

There is no word if the driver remained at the scene.

Police advised people to avoid the area as there are “a lot of emergency vehicles in the area.”

