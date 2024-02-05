Woman walking her dog seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Markham

York Regional Police say a woman who was walking her dog has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning.
The pedestrian-involved collision occurred on Fincham Avenue, near Ninth Line and 16th Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.
Police said a woman, who they describe as being elderly, was struck and she was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The condition of the dog is unknown, police said.
There is no word if the driver remained at the scene.
Police advised people to avoid the area as there are “a lot of emergency vehicles in the area.”
