High-end vehicles stolen in ‘targeted’ home invasion in Hamilton, Ont.

Police say they are seeking four men who stole a pair of high-end vehicles in a bold “targeted home invasion” in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday morning.

Investigators say the suspects arrived at a Dundas residence around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Hopkins Court and York Road in a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pick-up truck and forcefully entered a residence while brandishing firearms.

The men, believed to be in their early 20s, stole a navy blue Audi Q5 and a silver Porsche 992

The suspects were all dressed in dark colours with balaclavas and hooded sweatshirts.

There were no reported injuries.

Hamilton police say they are still seeking witnesses and security camera footage from the area.

The incident comes days before a scheduled summit between politicians, police and vehicle manufacturers on auto-theft. They are seeking ways to try to stem an uptick in the crime across most major Canadian cities.

In November, the Ford government announced Hamilton will receive $895,000 of an estimated $18-million fund for efforts to reduce vehicle thefts across Ontario.

In Hamilton, some 660 cars were taken by the halfway point of 2023, representing a 12 per cent increase from the same period in 2022.