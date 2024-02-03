Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in north Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
A van is seen behind police tape at the scene of a pedestrian collision in Toronto Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A van is seen behind police tape at the scene of a pedestrian collision in Toronto Saturday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in north Toronto Saturday morning.

Toronto police said the incident happened at 8:40 a.m. in the area of Willowdale and Finch avenues, which is east of Yonge Street.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the victim was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The area was closed after the collision.

A white Mercedes van was seen in the cordoned-off intersection stopped on the crosswalk.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices