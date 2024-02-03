Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in north Toronto

See more sharing options

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in north Toronto Saturday morning.

Toronto police said the incident happened at 8:40 a.m. in the area of Willowdale and Finch avenues, which is east of Yonge Street.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the victim was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The area was closed after the collision.

A white Mercedes van was seen in the cordoned-off intersection stopped on the crosswalk.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

