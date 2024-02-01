Menu

Canada

Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative deal for a second time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2024 5:54 pm
1 min read
An Air Transat plane is seen as an Air Canada plane lands at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal. View image in full screen
The union representing 2,100 Air Transat flight attendants says they have rejected a tentative agreement for the second time in a month. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The union representing 2,100 Air Transat flight attendants says they have rejected a tentative agreement for the second time this year.

Some 82 per cent of the votes cast were opposed to the would-be deal, which the Canadian Union of Public Employees had reached with the airline in early January.

The union says the compensation for hours worked before landing and after takeoff remained a key sticking point.

Business Matters: Air Transat strike looms after flight attendants reject tentative deal
Flight attendants also voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new strike mandate, which will remain in effect until April 1.

The union, which rejected the first tentative agreement on Jan. 2, says the parties will return to the bargaining table quickly.

Flight crews at the Montreal-based carrier, which is owned by tour operator Transat, first voted for a strike mandate by more than 99 per cent in November after their contract expired in the fall of 2022.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

