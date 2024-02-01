Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite little changed in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as gains in the industrial, base metal and telecommunication sectors were offset by losses in the financial and technology stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.33 of a point at 21,022.21.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.25 points at 38,170.55. The S&P 500 index was up 14.13 points at 4,859.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.85 points at 15,228.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.58 cents US compared with  74.64 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The March crude contract was up 29 cents at US$76.14 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.07 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.00 at US$2,071.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.86 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices