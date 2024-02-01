S&P/TSX composite little changed in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as gains in the industrial, base metal and telecommunication sectors were offset by losses in the financial and technology stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.33 of a point at 21,022.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.25 points at 38,170.55. The S&P 500 index was up 14.13 points at 4,859.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.85 points at 15,228.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.58 cents US compared with 74.64 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up 29 cents at US$76.14 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.07 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.00 at US$2,071.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.86 a pound.