SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Overtime Openline
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
630CHED
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers make it 16 straight with win over Predators

By Reid Wilkins & Brenden Escott 630CHED
Posted January 27, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers stretched their winning streak to 16 games with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

They’re tied with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest winning streak in league history. The record of 17 straight wins is held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Oilers struck first when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sniped a power play goal with 12:05 left in the frame. The Predators had a glorious chance to tie it on a man advantage of their own, but Stuart Skinner came up with a monumental blocker save on Luke Evangelista.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The teams exchanged several good scoring chances in the first few minutes of the second period. Dylan Holloway made a bold net drive down the right side but couldn’t tuck the puck past Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg stickhandled across the goalmouth and had the whole net to shoot at, but he rolled a backhand through the crease and wide.

Story continues below advertisement

Later in the second, Leon Draisaitl ripped in a power play one-timer for his 800th career point.

Skinner was solid again six minutes into the third with a blocker save on Cody Glass. He then denied Luke Schenn just over a minute later after Schenn had walked down from the right point.

McDavid made it 3-0 with 10:48 left by banking a shot in off Lankinen from behind the net. Colton Scissons finally put the Preds on the board with 6:35 to go. The Oilers had gone 158 minutes without allowing a goal.

The Predators kept pushing but Zach Hyman put it away with an empty netter–his 30th goal of the season.

Skinner made 29 saves for his 12th straight win.

The Oilers return to action on Tuesday, February 6, when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices