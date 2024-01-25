SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Overtime Openline
10:00 PM - 11:00 PM
630CHED
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers hold off Blackhawks for 15th straight win

By Reid Wilkins & Brenden Escott 630CHED
Posted January 25, 2024 11:56 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for his first shutout since November 23, 2018, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have won 15 straight games, giving them one of the five longest winning streaks in NHL history. The record is 17 games held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The first period was scoreless, though Connor McDavid nearly opened the scoring just before the horn. He had Petr Mrazek down and a chance from in close on the power play, but flipped his shot over the net.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

McDavid would cash in on the same power play early in the second. With Mrazek caught out of position, Edmonton’s captain swept a backhand into the yawning cage.

Late in the period, Mackenzie Entwistle was awarded a penalty shot after being held by Vincent Desharnais on a breakaway. Entwistle tried to force home a wrister but Calvin Pickard was equal to the task.

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid sped in and set up Zach Hyman for his 29th of the season with 13:26 to go in the third. McDavid added a late empty netter.

It’s Pickard’s fifth career shutout.

The Oilers, 28-15-1, will host the Nashville Predators Saturday afternoon. (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices