Edmonton Oilers hold off Blackhawks for 15th straight win

Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for his first shutout since November 23, 2018, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have won 15 straight games, giving them one of the five longest winning streaks in NHL history. The record is 17 games held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The first period was scoreless, though Connor McDavid nearly opened the scoring just before the horn. He had Petr Mrazek down and a chance from in close on the power play, but flipped his shot over the net.

McDavid would cash in on the same power play early in the second. With Mrazek caught out of position, Edmonton’s captain swept a backhand into the yawning cage.

Late in the period, Mackenzie Entwistle was awarded a penalty shot after being held by Vincent Desharnais on a breakaway. Entwistle tried to force home a wrister but Calvin Pickard was equal to the task.

McDavid sped in and set up Zach Hyman for his 29th of the season with 13:26 to go in the third. McDavid added a late empty netter.

It’s Pickard’s fifth career shutout.

The Oilers, 28-15-1, will host the Nashville Predators Saturday afternoon. (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).