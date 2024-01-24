Edmonton Oilers down Blue Jackets to make it 14 straight wins

The Edmonton Oilers won their 14th in a row on Tuesday night, pulling out a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place.

The Oilers took the lead 7:30 into the game on the power play. Evander Kane raced down the left side and sent a pass in front to Warren Foegele, who tallied his tenth of the season. Dmitri Voronkov tied it after Sam Gagner turned the puck over near the Oilers net.

The second period was scoreless but not without action, much of it the Oilers end. The Blue Jackets kept the Oilers hemmed in much of the period and forced Stuart Skinner to come up with several good saves. The Oilers did briefly celebrate a power play goal by Connor McDavid but it was negated when the Blue Jackets successfully challenged for offside.

Just before the five-minute mark of the third, Brett Kulak’s shot went off Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and hit the post. Foegele was stopped before Evander Kane finally stuffed home his 15th.

Only 55 seconds later, McDavid worked a shot past a downed Elvis Merzlikins. He’d been knocked over by Zach Hyman, but the Blue Jackets didn’t challenge as Hyman had been pushed into the goalie. Dylan Holloway added some insurance with a rebound goal with 4:24 left.

Skinner made 27 saves to set a new team record with his 11th consecutive win.

The Oilers, 27-15-1, will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).