Edmonton Oilers sign veteran winger Corey Perry to 1-year contract

After rumours about the acquisition swirled around the hockey world this weekend, the Edmonton Oilers announced Monday morning that they had signed veteran forward Corey Perry.

The team posted on social media just after 9:30 a.m. local time that Perry had been signed to a one-year contract with an “average annual value of $775,000 plus performance bonuses.”

View image in full screen FILE – Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Nov. 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Perry became a free agent after the Chicago Blackhawks, the club he had signed a one-year contract with in the offseason, terminated his contract in the fall.

In a statement issued by the Blackhawks in late November, the club said it planned to terminate his contract following an internal investigation which it said “determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

The Blackhawks never provided details about what Perry allegedly did, but told reporters that the situation involved an “individual personnel matter” and could not disclose further details.

But Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson did say “this does not involve any player or their families, and anyone that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate and it’s frankly disgusting.”

In late November, Perry issued a statement about the Blackhawks’ investigation in which he said he wanted to “sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates.

“I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family,” his statement read in part. “I am embarrassed and I have let you all down.

“As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumours. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behaviour was inappropriate and wrong.”

Perry also never provided details about what alleged actions led to the investigation.

The Oilers said Perry will wear number 90.

SIGNED ✔️ The #Oilers have signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775K plus performance bonuses. Perry will wear number 90.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/gJP2VlEqhD — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 22, 2024

Perry, who hails from Ontario, has a reputation as a tough competitor. While the 38-year-old player is past his prime in terms of scoring goals, he scored more goals than any other NHL player in the 2010-11 regular season and captured the Hart Trophy that year, awarded annually to the player judged to be the most valuable member of his team.

Perry has played in a staggering 1,273 regular season NHL games in his career, scoring 421 goals while also being credited with 471 assists and 1,392 penalty minutes.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and in his career has played 196 playoff games, accumulating 53 goals and 71 assists for 124 points.

Perry has also played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars.

More to come…

–With files from Michelle Butterfield, Global News

