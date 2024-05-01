Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Unger stars for Moose Jaw Warriors taking 2-1 series lead over Saskatoon Blades

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 12:48 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Moose Jaw Warriors made the most of returning home Tuesday, as goaltender Jackson Unger starred in a 3-1 victory in Game 3 of the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final over the Saskatoon Blades.

Unger stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced from the Blades, as the Warriors regained their lead in the best-of-seven series with goals from Atley Calvert, Martin Rysavy and Denton Mateychuk.

Saskatoon’s lone goal of the night came in the first period off the tape of defenceman Grayden Siepmann, who netted his first goal as a member of the Blades after being acquired from the Calgary Hitmen on October 10.

Click to play video: 'Brothers Atley & Rowan Calvert to square off in WHL’s Eastern Conference Final'
Brothers Atley & Rowan Calvert to square off in WHL’s Eastern Conference Final
Trending Now

Blades goaltender Evan Gardner meanwhile made 29 saves in Moose Jaw on Tuesday, marking his first regulation loss of the playoffs in his 11th start.

Story continues below advertisement

The Warriors now hold a 2-1 lead in the East Final series, with a pivotal Game 4 set for Wednesday night in Moose Jaw at 7:00 pm between the Warriors and Blades.

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices