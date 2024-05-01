Unger stars for Moose Jaw Warriors taking 2-1 series lead over Saskatoon Blades

Send this page to someone via email

The Moose Jaw Warriors made the most of returning home Tuesday, as goaltender Jackson Unger starred in a 3-1 victory in Game 3 of the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final over the Saskatoon Blades.

Unger stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced from the Blades, as the Warriors regained their lead in the best-of-seven series with goals from Atley Calvert, Martin Rysavy and Denton Mateychuk.

Saskatoon’s lone goal of the night came in the first period off the tape of defenceman Grayden Siepmann, who netted his first goal as a member of the Blades after being acquired from the Calgary Hitmen on October 10.

Blades goaltender Evan Gardner meanwhile made 29 saves in Moose Jaw on Tuesday, marking his first regulation loss of the playoffs in his 11th start.

The Warriors now hold a 2-1 lead in the East Final series, with a pivotal Game 4 set for Wednesday night in Moose Jaw at 7:00 pm between the Warriors and Blades.