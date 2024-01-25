Oilers firing on all cylinders as they aim for 15th-straight win against Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will have a favourable home-ice matchup on Thursday night as they seek to extend a sensational stretch of the season that has them sitting on a 14-game winning streak.

The Oilers (27-15-1), currently third in the NHL’s Pacific Division, take on a young and injury-riddled Chicago Blackhawks team (14-32-2) that currently holds the eighth spot in the Central Division.

Many Edmonton hockey fans likely bought tickets to the game with the intention of watching rookie sensation Connor Bedard play at Rogers Place, but he is among a long list of Chicago players currently forced on the sidelines because of injuries.

The Oilers have been setting new franchise records on their current winning streak.

A 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night marked the hockey club’s 14th-straight win, and goaltender Stuart Skinner earned a team record 11th-consecutive win, eclipsing the previous record set by Oilers legend Grant Fuhr in the 1980s.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal that was declared off-side with Evan Bouchard (2), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) on the Columbus Blue Jackets during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames set a new winning streak record for Canadian-based NHL teams.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As the club aims for a 15th win in a row Thursday, hockey fans and commentators are noticing the Oilers are quickly approaching the overall NHL record of 17-straight wins set by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1992-93 season.

“We’ve got great leaders in this room and I think guys have been buying into that, and that’s one thing that’s really helped us go on this streak,” Oilers forward Warren Foegele said after the Blue Jackets game on Tuesday night.

Foegele’s scoring is up significantly lately and he is seeing more and more time on the team’s top forward lines.

While the winning streak is the result of contributions from every corner of the Oilers’ lineup, many players have noted that Skinner’s remarkable play in net has not gone unnoticed.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past 10 games, the Oilers are scoring an average of 3.7 goals per game but only giving up an average of 1.5 goals per game.

“In moments where we haven’t had our best hockey … (Skinner) has stepped up and kept it manageable and kept us in the game,” Oilers forward Evander Kane said of the team’s No. 1 netminder on Tuesday night.

In that same 10-game time frame, Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl has also been particularly impressive, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

The Oilers come into Thursday’s game with a 14-6-1 record at home while the Blackhawks have a 4-21-1 record on the road.

Thursday night’s game will mark the third time this season that Edmonton has played against Chicago. The Oilers won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The actual game at starts 7 p.m.