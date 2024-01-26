Menu

Canada

Whistler Blackcomb confirms 2nd skier death of 2024

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
The Blackcomb Gondola is up and running at Whistler Blackcomb in an undated Global News file photo. View image in full screen
The Blackcomb Gondola is up and running at Whistler Blackcomb in an undated Global News file photo. The ski resort has confirmed the death of a 42-year-old skier on Jan. 10, 2024. Global News
Whistler Blackcomb has confirmed a second death on its property in 2024.

The resort said a 42-year-old man from B.C. died of snow immersion on Jan. 10. He was found by ski patrollers in a gladed area around 7th Avenue and Expressway on Blackcomb.

Whistler Blackcomb said he was unresponsive at the time and emergency care failed to revive him. A physician attended, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“On behalf of everyone at Whistler Blackcomb, we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time,” Belinda Trembath, the resort’s chief operating officer, said in a Friday statement.

On Tuesday, Whistler Blackcomb also confirmed the death of a 62-year-old man on Blackcomb. That recreationalist had been skiing in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area of Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park.

In that case, a cause of death was not released, but the resort said a “serious incident” had taken place.

Whistler Blackcomb is the largest ski resort in North America, with more than 200 marked runs, 16 alpine bowls and three glaciers. About 30 per cent of its 8,171 acres is classified as “advanced terrain.”

The resort averages two million visitors during the ski season.

