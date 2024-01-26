Whistler Blackcomb confirms 2nd skier death of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Whistler Blackcomb has confirmed a second death on its property in 2024.

The resort said a 42-year-old man from B.C. died of snow immersion on Jan. 10. He was found by ski patrollers in a gladed area around 7th Avenue and Expressway on Blackcomb.

Whistler Blackcomb said he was unresponsive at the time and emergency care failed to revive him. A physician attended, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“On behalf of everyone at Whistler Blackcomb, we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time,” Belinda Trembath, the resort’s chief operating officer, said in a Friday statement.

0:26 B.C. man dead after ‘ski incident’ on Whistler Blackcomb

On Tuesday, Whistler Blackcomb also confirmed the death of a 62-year-old man on Blackcomb. That recreationalist had been skiing in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area of Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park.

Story continues below advertisement

In that case, a cause of death was not released, but the resort said a “serious incident” had taken place.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Whistler Blackcomb is the largest ski resort in North America, with more than 200 marked runs, 16 alpine bowls and three glaciers. About 30 per cent of its 8,171 acres is classified as “advanced terrain.”

The resort averages two million visitors during the ski season.