Skier dead after ‘serious incident’ in Whistler, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A skier has died after what Whistler Blackcomb describes as a “serious incident” on Blackcomb Mountain last week.

The 62-year-old man was pronounced dead after care and examination from a physician and transported off the mountain on Jan. 19, according to the resort. The incident took place in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area of Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park, it said in a Tuesday statement.

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” wrote Belinda Trembath, chief operating officer of Whistler Blackcomb.

0:34 Three people dead in heli ski crash in northern B.C.

The man was from B.C., the resort confirmed. A cause of death was not released.

Story continues below advertisement

Whistler Blackcomb is the largest ski resort in North America, with more than 200 marked runs, 16 alpine bowls and three glaciers. About 30 per cent of its 8,171 acres is classified as “advanced terrain.”

The resort averages 2 million visitors during the ski season.