Crime

Gas theft suspect arrested near Vernon: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
Vernon RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP detachment. Global News
A woman pulling a wagon with several jerrycans filled with what police claim was stolen gas was arrested in Enderby, B.C., despite efforts to get away.

North Okanagan Mounties said that on Jan. 20 at around 11 p.m., they spotted a woman walking down a trail near Granville Avenue in Enderby and she roused their suspicion.

When police approached, they said she abandoned the wagon laden with jerrycans.

When the person saw the officer, they abandoned the wagon and fled into the bush. When the officer took a closer look, they found several fuel cans suspected to be stolen.

Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down
“With police service dog Phantom’s assistance, officers were led to a residence on Old Vernon Road where the suspect was located and arrested,” RCMP said.

“During the arrest, the woman allegedly threatened and pointed dog deterrent spray at one of the officers but was taken into custody without it being deployed.”

Const. Chris Terleski said situations like this highlight the importance of proactive police work.

Alana McIntire, 42, was arrested on five outstanding warrants and has been charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and assault with a weapon.

She remains in custody until her next scheduled court appearance on Thursday.

