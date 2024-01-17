S&P/TSX composite down more than 250 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 250 points in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 265.06 points at 20,683.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.86 points at 37,345.26. The S&P 500 index was down 23.08 points at 4,742.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 125.61 points at 14,818.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 74.17 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was down 57 cents at US$71.83 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$16.40 at US$2,013.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.74 a pound.