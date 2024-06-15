Menu

Canada

City streets in Regina filled with rainbows to celebrate Queen City Pride parade

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 7:53 pm
1 min read
Regina's streets were filled with colourful rainbows, music, entertainment, and smiles as the Queen City Pride Parade brought together hundreds of people together. View image in full screen
Regina's streets were filled with colourful rainbows, music, entertainment, and smiles as the Queen City Pride Parade brought together hundreds of people together. Global Regina
The city streets in Regina were filled with rainbows and music as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Queen City Pride (QCP) parade.

The QCP parade started in downtown’s Broad Street and ended at Wascana Park where many attended to support the LGBTQ2 community.

“It’s a day for the 2SLGBTQ+ community and Regina to come together and celebrate who we are and who we love,” said QCP co-chair Riviera Bonneau.

Bonneau said this year, there were 129 entrants who participated in the parade which marks the most the event has ever had.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I am elated. I am so happy that so many people come out to support us, support other queer groups, support just their friends and family,” said Bonneau. “I love to see all of the happy faces, all of the love, all of the acceptance … just makes me feel excited and loved and happy and safe.”

This year’s QCP Pride Parade marked a first-time experience for some.

“This is my first Pride, so I’m very excited,” said Keith Mackenzie. “It’s definitely important for people who maybe don’t feel as ready to be out and about. You can see that support and confidence in your allies in the community.”

The QCP Pride Parade ended with an event at Wascana Park called OUT in the Park with live performances, marketplace, food trucks, kids’ area and also a beer garden.

Click to play video: 'How the pride festival has changed in Saskatchewan over 50 years'
How the pride festival has changed in Saskatchewan over 50 years
