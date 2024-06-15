In photos: 2024 Queen City Pride Parade larger than ever

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people took to the streets of Regina Saturday to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the Queen City Pride (QCP) Parade.

“It’s a day for the 2SLGBTQ+ community and Regina to come together and celebrate who we are and who we love,” said QCP co-chair Riviera Bonneau.

Bonneau said this year, there were 129 entrants who participated in the parade which marks the most the event has ever had.

View image in full screen Pride started as a protest in Regina 35 years ago. Andrew Benson / Global News

People of all ages were in attendance both as participants and as audience members.

Chants of “Happy Pride” filled the downtown core, before the parade made its way in front of the Saskatchewan legislative building.

Global News’ Andrew Benson was there to capture the story.

View image in full screen Two Regina residents look on as the pride parade heads through Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The Queen City Pride festival wraps up on June 16. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The pride parade began on 12th Avenue, before heading through downtown Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Many children were in attendance for this year’s parade. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Members of all different cultures were in attendance at this year’s pride parade. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen One pride parade participant. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen One Regina paramedic gets ready for the Queen City Pride Parade. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Over the last half century, activists continue to evolve and fight against issues such as homophobia and perhaps more recently, transphobia. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen This years Queen City Pride parade had 129 entrants. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen This year the Sask. Party government was banned from the parade and pride celebrations at cities across the province after their controversial ‘Parents bill of Rights.’. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Members of the community cheer on the parade. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The Queen City Pride festival is an annual 10-day festival. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen One Regina resident looks on at the 2024 Queen City Pride Parade. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen A pride flag is seen on Albert Street in Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen People throughout the parade stopped for a “free mom hug.”\. Andrew Benson / Global News