Canada

In photos: 2024 Queen City Pride Parade larger than ever

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 9:54 pm
1 min read
The city streets in Regina were filled with rainbows and music as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Queen City Pride parade. View image in full screen
The city streets in Regina were filled with rainbows and music as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Queen City Pride parade. Andrew Benson / Global News
Thousands of people took to the streets of Regina Saturday to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the Queen City Pride (QCP) Parade.

“It’s a day for the 2SLGBTQ+ community and Regina to come together and celebrate who we are and who we love,” said QCP co-chair Riviera Bonneau.

Bonneau said this year, there were 129 entrants who participated in the parade which marks the most the event has ever had.

Pride started as a protest in Regina 35 years ago. View image in full screen
Pride started as a protest in Regina 35 years ago. Andrew Benson / Global News

People of all ages were in attendance both as participants and as audience members.

Chants of “Happy Pride” filled the downtown core, before the parade made its way in front of the Saskatchewan legislative building.

Global News’ Andrew Benson was there to capture the story.

Two Regina residents look on as the pride parade heads through Regina. View image in full screen
Two Regina residents look on as the pride parade heads through Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month. View image in full screen
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month. Andrew Benson / Global News
The Queen City Pride festival wraps up on June 16. View image in full screen
The Queen City Pride festival wraps up on June 16. Andrew Benson / Global News
The pride parade began on 12th Avenue, before heading through downtown Regina. View image in full screen
The pride parade began on 12th Avenue, before heading through downtown Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News
Many children were in attendance for this year’s parade. View image in full screen
Many children were in attendance for this year’s parade. Andrew Benson / Global News
Members of all different cultures were in attendance at this year’s pride parade. View image in full screen
Members of all different cultures were in attendance at this year’s pride parade. Andrew Benson / Global News
One pride parade participant. View image in full screen
One pride parade participant. Andrew Benson / Global News
One Regina paramedic gets ready for the Queen City Pride Parade. View image in full screen
One Regina paramedic gets ready for the Queen City Pride Parade. Andrew Benson / Global News
Over the last half century, activists continue to evolve and fight against issues such as homophobia and perhaps more recently, transphobia. View image in full screen
Over the last half century, activists continue to evolve and fight against issues such as homophobia and perhaps more recently, transphobia. Andrew Benson / Global News
This years Queen City Pride parade had 129 entrants. View image in full screen
This years Queen City Pride parade had 129 entrants. Andrew Benson / Global News
This year the Sask. Party government was banned from the parade and pride celebrations at cities across the province after their controversial ‘Parents bill of Rights.’ View image in full screen
This year the Sask. Party government was banned from the parade and pride celebrations at cities across the province after their controversial ‘Parents bill of Rights.’. Andrew Benson / Global News
Members of the community cheer on the parade. View image in full screen
Members of the community cheer on the parade. Andrew Benson / Global News
The Queen City Pride festival is an annual 10-day festival. View image in full screen
The Queen City Pride festival is an annual 10-day festival. Andrew Benson / Global News
One Regina resident looks on at the 2024 Queen City Pride Parade. View image in full screen
One Regina resident looks on at the 2024 Queen City Pride Parade. Andrew Benson / Global News
A pride flag is seen on Albert Street in Regina. View image in full screen
A pride flag is seen on Albert Street in Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News
People throughout the parade stopped for a “free mom hug.”\ View image in full screen
People throughout the parade stopped for a “free mom hug.”\. Andrew Benson / Global News
Pride celebrations first began in the 1970’s as a protest. View image in full screen
Pride celebrations first began in the 1970’s as a protest. Andrew Benson / Global News
