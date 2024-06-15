In photos: 2024 Queen City Pride Parade larger than ever

Thousands of people took to the streets of Regina Saturday to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the Queen City Pride (QCP) Parade.
“It’s a day for the 2SLGBTQ+ community and Regina to come together and celebrate who we are and who we love,” said QCP co-chair Riviera Bonneau.
Bonneau said this year, there were 129 entrants who participated in the parade which marks the most the event has ever had.
People of all ages were in attendance both as participants and as audience members.
Chants of “Happy Pride” filled the downtown core, before the parade made its way in front of the Saskatchewan legislative building.
