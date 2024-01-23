How a Toronto highway bridge became the centre of Middle East tensions in the city

Send this page to someone via email

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in the Middle East, one highway overpass in Toronto has become the centre of local tension and conflict.

The Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401, located in North York, has been the site of several pro-Palestinian demonstrations and, more recently, three arrests.

The location of the bridge rallies has been blasted by Toronto Jewish groups, who allege it has been selected because it is in a neighbourhood with a significant local Jewish population.

Those involved, however, say they are simply demonstrating at a local and extremely visible location.

In early January, tensions escalated further when Toronto police banned demonstrators from the bridge and one group filed a court injunction to keep them away.

From the first events to a ban and arrests, here is everything we know about the Avenue Road bridge demonstrations.

Visible highway demonstrations

Toronto police first reported demonstrators on the Avenue Road bridge on Dec. 16, 2023, with several bridge closures in the weeks that followed.

The bridge demonstration was one of many, pro-Palestinian demonstrators say. Those involved have said they have tried to target locations on highways around the Greater Toronto Area to increase awareness of their campaign.

One vocal group, Eglinton-Lawrence and Don Valley For Palestine, said organizing protests on the highway was a way to grab attention. They said the same technique has been used by other groups, including those demonstrating against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the weeks and months since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel, there are several examples of other highway demonstrations.

A series of rallies have been held in Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto, along with marches up Bay Street, University Avenue and events outside the Israeli consulate.

One example also included a vehicle rally from Pickering, Ont., into downtown Toronto.

A graphic for demonstrations on Jan. 6 between 2 and 4 p.m. lists bridges over Highway 401, the Don Valley Parkway, Highway 403 and Highway 410 on the list of locations for a “sidewalk protest.”

Banner drops and other activities are still taking place at other highway locations without incident, members of the Eglinton-Lawrence and Don Valley For Palestine said.

Those involved with the pro-Palestinian demonstrations hold up these other rallies as examples, arguing their demonstration is about visibility, not local demographics or antagonizing others.

Ben, Sam and Assia, three members of Eglinton-Lawrence and Don Valley For Palestine whom Global News is identifying by only their first names after they brought up safety concerns, said they felt the Avenue Road bridge demonstrations had been targeted by hostile opponents.

Asked why they hadn’t moved away from the Avenue Road location after opposition, Assia said she wanted to make sure the right to demonstrate wasn’t chipped away at.

“Who’s to say they’re not just going to start blocking all the other overpasses and not allow us to do it anymore? … Why should I feel unsafe to walk around there? Why should my concerns be ignored and the concerns of those who look like me or who are of Middle Eastern descent or just Arab-presenting?”

Ben, another member of the group, said the demonstrations were about standing with Palestinian people in Toronto.

“We’re going to follow the lead of Palestinian organizers. If we can help them be visible and help protect their right to get their message across about what is happening in Gaza, I want to show up for it,” he said.

Avenue Road and Highway 401

The Avenue Road location, however, has caused the most backlash.

Opponents of the demonstrations have pointed to the area’s large Jewish population, alleging that the rallies are targeted. Prominent Jewish groups, Toronto police and a University of Toronto professor have all raised concerns about the impact on local residents.

Census statistics show the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 is located in a neighbourhood with a significant Jewish population.

Data from the Statistics Canada 2021 Census shows the four small tracts immediately around the bridge are almost 30 per cent Jewish. That number is significantly higher than the national average of around one per cent of the population.

B’nai Brith Canada, a prominent Jewish group, has led opposition to the demonstrations, arguing the location has been chosen to target local Jewish populations.

Another group, The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies, has said “repeated concerns” have been brought forward about the bridge demonstrations “by the local community, Jewish and non-Jewish residents alike.”

Groups associated with the demonstration have repeatedly said the location has not been chosen for its population but for its visibility.

“It’s an incredibly diverse neighbourhood,” said Ben from Eglinton-Lawrence and Don Valley For Palestine.

One University of Toronto professor remains unconvinced by the reasons given for the location choice.

“Why would they pick a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood?” said Aurel Braun, a professor of political science who has written about Middle Eastern conflicts and told Global News he focused on human rights and freedom of speech.

“They can’t say, ‘Well this is just a coincidence, we like the view.’ … No, you picked this area for a particular reason. And it doesn’t pass the smell test.”

Avenue Road demonstrations banned

Just under a month after the first demonstrations on the Avenue Road bridge were recorded by local officers, Toronto Police Services Chief Myron Demkiw said they would be banned.

Speaking on Jan. 11, the chief said that the demonstrations had “escalated” and that people would be “arrested if necessary” were demonstrations to persist the following weekend.

On the same day, Toronto police announced they would block the demonstrations, B’nai Brith Canada filed for an injunction to stop them.

The group told Global News it would not share any wording or details of the application for the injunction on “advice of counsel.” It did not respond to follow-up questions but has said in public statements the injunction will be heard by a court “again this month.”

The ban on demonstrations was met with dismay and alarm by some of those who had attended the rallies. Several gathered by Avenue Road bridge soon after the announcement to make a statement.

“We are a diverse group of Eglinton-Lawrence constitutions — including people who are Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Hindu — with roots all over the world,” one member of the group said.

“We wish to express our alarm and disagreement (upon) learning about the ban on protests at 401 and Avenue Road. This is an affront to civil liberties and freedom of expression.”

The ban on Avenue Road demonstrations and the focus on the location may be damaging the focus on issues in the Middle East, said Sam, another member of Eglinton-Lawrence and Don Valley For Palestine.

“The fact we’re doing this interview right now illustrates your point that it has become about this, rather than about the issue that we were initially there to protest about — and that we continue to try and point to and stress,” he said.

“We’re here to support Palestinian human rights.”

Ongoing police operations

On Jan. 13, the first Saturday after police banned demonstrations on the bridge, a group again gathered near the location and attempted to take part in a rally, officers said at the time.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested and removed from the overpass, according to police. One was charged with mischief and the other two with obstructing police.

Video showed a heavy police presence over the weekend at the scene.

Toronto police would not share the cost of policing the demonstrations or how much overtime was needed to manage the rallies.

“Our officers have worked tirelessly to manage more than 300 demonstrations since October 7, including those that occurred this weekend at the Avenue Road bridge and at various locations downtown,” a spokesperson said.

Police said they are deploying “dozens” of officers every day to areas with both visible Muslim and Jewish populations after hate-motivated crimes spiked since the conflict in the Middle East began.

“This is putting pressure on our resources and our members but will remain in place for the foreseeable future,” the force said.

Demonstrations on the Avenue Road bridge continue to be forbidden.

— with files from The Canadian Press