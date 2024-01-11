Fire destroys 1 home, damages another in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One house was destroyed and another badly damaged after multiple fire crews fought a house fire in southeast Calgary Thursday.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to a house fire at around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Auburn Bay S.E. The CFD soon expanded it to a three-alarm response, for extra resources.

“The fire grew very quickly and spread to the neighbouring home,” CFD public information officer Carol Henke said.

“No injuries have been reported. That’s good news. The tragic part is one house is completely destroyed and the second house is significantly destroyed, and we are still actively fighting the fire in that house.”

View image in full screen Calgary Fire Department crews fight a house fire in Auburn Bay on Jan. 11, 2024, as people look on. Global News

Henke said the extra resources were called in partly due to the extreme cold temperatures in the city, allowing crews to rotate often and warm up without pausing the firefighting efforts.

During the firefighting, temperatures hovered around -30 C and windchill sat below -40.

Fire investigators are on scene and will be speaking with residents in the home, who were staying in a separate warm space while CFD crews worked.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the fire before crews arrived is asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca.