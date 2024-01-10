Murder charges laid in connection with 2023 shooting in Calgary’s Capitol Hill community: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged in connection with the 2023 shooting death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten in Calgary’s Capitol Hill community.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Robert Matthews, a 25-year-old Calgary man, has been charged with second-degree murder. An 18-year-old man from Chestermere, who was a youth at the time of the incident, is also charged with second-degree murder. He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both of the accused were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

“At this time, there is no known relationship between the men and the victim and police are not looking for any other suspects,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.”

Jacques-Vetten, who was 33 at the time of his death, was shot to death in Capitol Hill on Sept. 9, 2023. Just before 4 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of someone being in medical distress outside a home in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest.

Jacques-Vetten was pronounced dead at the scene.