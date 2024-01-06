Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

RCMP probe 2nd shooting in Coquitlam in as many days

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 12:44 pm
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Police in Metro Vancouver are investigating yet another incident in a wave of recent shootings and the second in as many days in Coquitlam.

In a media release, Coquitlam RCMP said gunfire broke out near David Avenue and Mitchell Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting and a victim who escaped injury.

“We want to assure the public that maintaining community safety is our top priority,” Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama said.

“As this investigation is in the evidence-gathering stage, our officers are exploring all avenues which also includes a possibility that this shooting is connected to the shooting that occurred on Thursday, January 4, 2024, near Johnson Street and Glen Drive in Coquitlam.”

RCMP confirm daytime shooting in Coquitlam
Thursday’s gun violence, which took place in broad daylight, involved “multiple individuals” opening fire at a vehicle. Police flooded the area, paralyzing traffic, and took two people into custody.

The Coquitlam violence follows a string of shootings in the region, including one on Dec. 27, two on Dec. 29, and another on Jan. 1 in Surrey, and gunfire exchanged between two vehicles in Maple Ridge on Friday.

RCMP in Coquitlam want to speak with anyone who witnessed the Friday night shooting, or who has video footage taken in the area of David Avenue and Mitchell Street between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-945-1550.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

