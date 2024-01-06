RCMP probe 2nd shooting in Coquitlam in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Metro Vancouver are investigating yet another incident in a wave of recent shootings and the second in as many days in Coquitlam.

In a media release, Coquitlam RCMP said gunfire broke out near David Avenue and Mitchell Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting and a victim who escaped injury.

“We want to assure the public that maintaining community safety is our top priority,” Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama said.

“As this investigation is in the evidence-gathering stage, our officers are exploring all avenues which also includes a possibility that this shooting is connected to the shooting that occurred on Thursday, January 4, 2024, near Johnson Street and Glen Drive in Coquitlam.”

1:39 RCMP confirm daytime shooting in Coquitlam

Thursday’s gun violence, which took place in broad daylight, involved “multiple individuals” opening fire at a vehicle. Police flooded the area, paralyzing traffic, and took two people into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coquitlam violence follows a string of shootings in the region, including one on Dec. 27, two on Dec. 29, and another on Jan. 1 in Surrey, and gunfire exchanged between two vehicles in Maple Ridge on Friday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP in Coquitlam want to speak with anyone who witnessed the Friday night shooting, or who has video footage taken in the area of David Avenue and Mitchell Street between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-945-1550.