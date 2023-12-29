2 arrested after gunfire breaks out in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP says two people were arrested Friday after gunfire broke out in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood.

Police said officers were called to reports of shots fired near 101A Avenue and 156A Street at 2:15 p.m.

Mounties said two male suspects fled in a range rover, and were later arrested near 198 Street and 57 Avenue in Langley with the help of a K9 unit and the RCMP Air 1 helicopter.

Police said there were no immediate reports of anyone being hurt. Investigators have yet to determine a motive.

Images from the scene showed a paved walkway and a driveway behind police tape and numerous evidence markers on the ground.

