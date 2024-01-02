Menu

Crime

Surrey shooting leaves 19-year-old man seriously hurt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 6:20 pm
RCMP in Surrey say a Monday night shooting left one man with serious injuries. View image in full screen
RCMP in Surrey say a Monday night shooting left one man with serious injuries. MR
One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in Surrey, B.C., Monday night.

In a media release, Surrey RCMP said officers were called to 92 Avenue at 189 Street around 10 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Mounties said he was known to police.

Click to play video: 'Two in custody after shots fired at Surrey home'
Two in custody after shots fired at Surrey home

The RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit believes the attack was a “targeted, isolated incident.”

It is the latest recent incident involving a spike in gun violence in the city.

Police were called to to separate shootings in Surrey on Friday, one of which led to charges against two men.

And the home of the son of the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple in Surrey was targeted on Dec. 27.

Anyone with information or video relevant to the latest shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

