Crime

RCMP seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in shooting targeting Surrey home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 9:13 pm
3 shootings in 3 days
WATCH: A temple president is trying to figure out why his son's home was targeted this week, The first of three shootings in the city in just three days. No one was injured, but the threat was real. Julia Foy reports police are trying to sort out what's going on.
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle potentially linked to a shooting targeting the home of a Hindu temple president’s son.

Members of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple in Surrey, B.C., have confirmed its president’s son’s home was shot at around 8 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 27.

No one was hurt, but police found bullet holes in the home.

In a media release Friday, police said they were now looking for a “vehicle of interest” in the case.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a blue, four-door hatchback Mitsubishi Mirage GT or SE, between the model years of 2017 and 2019.

Police want to speak with anyone who saw the vehicle in the 14900-block of 80 Avenue on Dec. 27 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Anyone who saw it or has other information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

