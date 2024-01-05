RCMP seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in shooting targeting Surrey home

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle potentially linked to a shooting targeting the home of a Hindu temple president’s son.

Members of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple in Surrey, B.C., have confirmed its president’s son’s home was shot at around 8 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 27.

No one was hurt, but police found bullet holes in the home.

Surrey RCMP

In a media release Friday, police said they were now looking for a “vehicle of interest” in the case.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a blue, four-door hatchback Mitsubishi Mirage GT or SE, between the model years of 2017 and 2019.

Police want to speak with anyone who saw the vehicle in the 14900-block of 80 Avenue on Dec. 27 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Anyone who saw it or has other information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.