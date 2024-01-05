Suspects in 2 cars shoot at each other in Maple Ridge, police say

Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Webster’s Corner neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, Friday morning.
Mounties said shortly after midnight, suspects in two vehicles were shooting at each other, on Dewdney Trunk Road, between 252 and 248 streets.
No one was reported injured in the incident and no one is in custody, according to police.
Not far from the shooting, police said officers are investigating a car fire near McNutt Road, which is possibly related to the incident.
No word from police yet if the incident is related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.
Anyone with information, including dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.
