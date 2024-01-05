Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Suspects in 2 cars shoot at each other in Maple Ridge, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 11:31 am
Police tape and a police cruiser was seen at the intersection of a shooting in Maple Ridge, Friday. View image in full screen
Police tape and a police cruiser was seen at the intersection of a shooting in Maple Ridge, Friday. Global News
Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Webster’s Corner neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, Friday morning.

Mounties said shortly after midnight, suspects in two vehicles were shooting at each other, on Dewdney Trunk Road, between 252 and 248 streets.

No one was reported injured in the incident and no one is in custody, according to police.

Special public forum organized to deal with B.C. business extortion threats
Not far from the shooting, police said officers are investigating a car fire near McNutt Road, which is possibly related to the incident.

No word from police yet if the incident is related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information, including dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

