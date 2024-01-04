Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 injured in suspected Brentwood home invasion

By Ryan White Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 12:51 pm
A CPS unit and crime scene tape outside of a home on Braden Crescent Northwest after officers found one man dead and two people injured during an investigation into a home invasion. View image in full screen
A CPS unit and crime scene tape outside of a home on Braden Crescent Northwest after officers found one man dead and two people injured during an investigation into a home invasion. Global News
The Calgary Police Service confirms a deceased man and two injured people were found when officers responded to reports of a home invasion in a northwest neighbourhood.

The extent of their injuries has not been divulged.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Braden Crescent Northwest, in the community of Brentwood, shortly after 9 a.m.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation into the incident and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

More to come…

