1 dead, 2 injured in suspected Brentwood home invasion

The Calgary Police Service confirms a deceased man and two injured people were found when officers responded to reports of a home invasion in a northwest neighbourhood.

The extent of their injuries has not been divulged.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Braden Crescent Northwest, in the community of Brentwood, shortly after 9 a.m.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation into the incident and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

More to come…