Crime

Winnipeg police to provide details on incident near U of M

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 1:46 pm
Winnipeg police are set to speak to the media on Monday afternoon regarding an incident that happened near the University of Manitoba on New Year's Eve. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are set to speak to the media on Monday afternoon regarding an incident that happened near the University of Manitoba on New Year's Eve. RJB
Winnipeg police are set to speak to the media on Monday afternoon regarding an incident that happened near the University of Manitoba on New Year’s Eve.

Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking about an officer-involved incident that happened in the first block of University Crescent on Sunday.

Police say Const. Dani Mckinnon will also be speaking regarding a homicide investigation.

No further details were provided.

Global News will be live streaming the event at 12:45 p.m.

