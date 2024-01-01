Winnipeg police to provide details on incident near U of M

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are set to speak to the media on Monday afternoon regarding an incident that happened near the University of Manitoba on New Year’s Eve.

Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking about an officer-involved incident that happened in the first block of University Crescent on Sunday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say Const. Dani Mckinnon will also be speaking regarding a homicide investigation.

No further details were provided.

Global News will be live streaming the event at 12:45 p.m.