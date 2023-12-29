Highway 407 ETR is about to get more expensive for drivers

See more sharing options

Drivers using Highway 407 ETR will soon see tolls increase.

The privately owned 108-kilometre stretch of roadway will have a new rate schedule take effect on Feb. 1, 2024.

All other fees will remain unchanged.

407 ETR said in a news release that the change comes after a four-year rate freeze that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For light vehicles, the change will mean an increase of one to 11 cents per kilometre, depending on the time of day and stretch travelled.

“The majority of 407 ETR’s personal customers can expect a monthly bill increase of less than $5,” the release said.

Rates are higher for heavy single-unit vehicles and heavy multiple-unit vehicles.

To see a full breakdown of 407 ETR rates and to compare the new schedule to the previous one, visit the highway’s website.