Four out of five Canadians expect food prices to rise again in 2024: survey

1:50 Shoppers expect food costs to keep rising Four in five Canadians are expecting the price of food to continue to increase in 2024, according to Dalhousie University’s New Year’s Food Resolution survey.

As a result, the majority of shoppers surveyed say they plan to change their food-buying habits. Nineteen per cent of Saskatchewan residents surveyed, for example, said they plan to cut back spending on fresh produce to save money.

“People are willing to make an extra effort in order to save at the grocery store,” said Sylvain Charelbios, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie. “A lot of people are suffocating because of shelter costs essentially, so they have a lot less money to spend on food.”

Razia Ocampo, a Regina resident who goes by the ‘YQR Couponbae’ on social media where she offers advice on smart shopping, has tips for those looking to cut spending.

“Don’t be shy to price match. Everyone is trying to save money,” she told Global News. “I try to teach people how to price match, first by looking at weekly deals and showing what’s on sale this week… If there’s an applicable coupon that you happen to have, if you found it or you can print it, I try to match those deals together.”

Minimizing waste can have a positive impact on managing the food budget, Charlebois said. “‘You can repurpose food, eat leftovers more often, you can actually be a little more careful with how you manage your food at home.”