Collision involving TTC bus causes delays, downs electrical wires

Police in Toronto say there are significant delays in the area of Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard after a collision involving a TTC bus.

Officers say they received reports of the two-vehicle collision just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

One of the vehicles crashed into a hydro pole, causing the pole to lean and the wires to drop.

The bus involved was evacuated and there are no reported injuries of any passengers.

Police are on the scene to investigate and assess the situation of the other vehicle.

Delays are expected and officers say drivers should consider alternate routes.