Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

London Public Library confirms Dec. 13 outage result of ‘cyberattack’

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted December 20, 2023 5:01 pm
The doors to the London Public Library's Central Branch off of Dundas Street. View image in full screen
The doors to the Central Branch of the London Public Library. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL
The London Public Library has confirmed that the Dec. 13 outage was the result of a “cyberattack.”

The outage, originally called a “cyber incident,” shut down online services, such as the website, library emails and public computers, as well as three of the smaller branches.

The Carson, Glanworth and Lambeth branches remain closed until Jan. 2, 2024, after the library initially said the branches would only close through next week.

In a statement released Wednesday, the library said the ongoing investigation has not determined whether personal information may have been impacted.

“It is anticipated that the investigation and restoration to full operations will take more time,” the statement reads. “The Library will continue to provide more information as it is available.”

London’s outage comes nearly two months after the Toronto Public Library was targeted in a cyberattack that downed system access until 2024.

The London library continues to work with cybersecurity experts and the London Police Service to determine the origin and full scale of the attack.

Updates will be posted on the library’s website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

