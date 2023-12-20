London Public Library confirms Dec. 13 outage result of ‘cyberattack’

Send this page to someone via email

The London Public Library has confirmed that the Dec. 13 outage was the result of a “cyberattack.”

The outage, originally called a “cyber incident,” shut down online services, such as the website, library emails and public computers, as well as three of the smaller branches.

The Carson, Glanworth and Lambeth branches remain closed until Jan. 2, 2024, after the library initially said the branches would only close through next week.

In a statement released Wednesday, the library said the ongoing investigation has not determined whether personal information may have been impacted.

“It is anticipated that the investigation and restoration to full operations will take more time,” the statement reads. “The Library will continue to provide more information as it is available.”

London’s outage comes nearly two months after the Toronto Public Library was targeted in a cyberattack that downed system access until 2024.

The London library continues to work with cybersecurity experts and the London Police Service to determine the origin and full scale of the attack.

Updates will be posted on the library’s website.