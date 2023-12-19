Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Salmon Arm, B.C. Walmart cleared after potential threat

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 11:40 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Salmon Arm’s Walmart was cleared Monday when workers reported a threat to public safety.

“The store staff took precautionary measures in order to ensure the safety of the patrons and staff as police were arriving,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Police cleared the building to ensure no one was left inside and after that measure was completed store management and RCMP officers conducted a second comprehensive sweep of the building.”

Click to play video: 'New 25-bed shelter opens in Salmon Arm'
New 25-bed shelter opens in Salmon Arm
Trending Now

Mounties at the scene found nothing and learned that the threat was made a week earlier and concern for the public was diminished further, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

“All parties and specialized resources in the RCMP were satisfied that normal operations should resume at the store,” RCMP said.

The store resumed normal operations just after 4:30 p.m.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices