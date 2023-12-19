Salmon Arm, B.C. Walmart cleared after potential threat

See more sharing options

Salmon Arm’s Walmart was cleared Monday when workers reported a threat to public safety.

“The store staff took precautionary measures in order to ensure the safety of the patrons and staff as police were arriving,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Police cleared the building to ensure no one was left inside and after that measure was completed store management and RCMP officers conducted a second comprehensive sweep of the building.”

Mounties at the scene found nothing and learned that the threat was made a week earlier and concern for the public was diminished further, RCMP said.

“All parties and specialized resources in the RCMP were satisfied that normal operations should resume at the store,” RCMP said.

The store resumed normal operations just after 4:30 p.m.