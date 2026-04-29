OPP lay 1st-degree murder, arson charges in homicide cold case

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An arrest has been made in a two-year-old homicide investigation in Ontario that recently prompted police to put up a billboard in an attempt to crack the case.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday that it had laid charges against a 29-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man in the death of a 65-year-old man found dead in Caledon in April 2024.

According to police, David Robson was found dead on April 1, 2024, around Chinguacousy Road and King Street after being reported missing on March 25. He was last seen in Melancthon, Ont., on March 21. His vehicle had also been reported missing.

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Police said the same day he was reported missing, his residence was reported on fire.

As a result of the investigation, police said Tuesday that 29-year-old Jacek Trela was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, arson and indignity to a body.

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Trela remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Wednesday.

The investigation is not over, police said, with officers still continuing their probe of the case under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Police say other individuals may be involved or may have information that could help the investigation.

Earlier this month, police set up a billboard on County Road 9 facing southwest at County Road 11, just west of Orangeville, as the anniversary of Robson’s death arrived.

“While an arrest has been made in connection with the homicide of David Robson, we believe other individuals may be involved,” said OPP Det. Insp. Mark Allison. “We continue to urge anyone with information to contact police. Our goal is to hold all those responsible for David’s death accountable and provide answers to his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.