Crime

$30K in stolen property recovered, 3 suspects arrested: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 7:10 pm
Some of the property that Kelowna RCMP seized on Thursday, suspecting it to be stolen. View image in full screen
Some of the property that Kelowna RCMP seized on Thursday, suspecting it to be stolen. Kelowna RCMP
Three people were arrested on Thursday, police in the Central Okanagan say, and roughly $30,000 in suspected stolen property has been recovered.

The arrests stem from an ongoing stolen property investigation, with Kelowna RCMP executing a search warrant along the 600 block of McKenzie Road.

Police say the stolen property includes tools and sports equipment, but noted the three arrested suspects have since been released from custody.

Two non-profit organizations in Peachland recovering following break-in.
“Investigators are still working to determine the origin of some of the recovered items while some property has been linked to the recent break-and-enters in the Kettle Valley and Upper Mission areas,” Kelowna RCMP said.

Police noted that serial numbers are proving instrumental in the investigation and are reminding the public to document property with serial numbers.

“We take property theft in our community very seriously,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said. “We hear your concerns, we see the statistics and we’re striking it hard.”

